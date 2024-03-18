NEV shows their class

A rundown of premier club cricket games played in Dunedin over the weekend.

Taieri 157 lost to North East Valley 160/3

North East Valley celebrated their Bing Harris Shield success with a comfortable seven-wicket win over Taieri at Brooklands on Saturday.

Experienced campaigner Jeremy Smith took three catches and picked up three for 28 to help roll Taieri for a modest tally of 157.

Gus Holt nabbed three for 26 and Kaleb McKay took two for 30.

Taieri opener Cameron Jackson did his best to carry his side to a decent score with 78 from 72 balls. He struck 10 fours and a six, but no-one was able to stick with him for too long.

Jamie Grassi (68) and Shaedon Miller (73 not out) put on 125 for the first wicket to all but seal victory for Valley.

Regan Flaws grabbed some late wickets (two for 43) but Miller clipped a boundary to win the game in the 25th over.

Albion 93 lost to Green Island 95/3

Green Island bowlers dominated Albion batters in a lopsided fixture at Sunnyvale.

Albion slumped to 38 for eight before recovering slightly to post 93.

No 10 Matthew West scored 31 not out in a 35-run stand with Ethan Price (12), which helped save further blushes for the Eagles.

Jake Clare (four for 31) and Mayank Malhotra (four for 22) did most of the damage for Green Island, while Daniel Lawrence was deadly as well with two for 22.

Green Island opener Brad Kneebone anchored the chase with 39 not out from 43 balls, and Malhotra clobbered 27 from 22 to help the Swamp Rats seal the win in the 16th over.

Joshua Olliver grabbed two of the three Green Island wickets to fall.

University-Grange 226 beat CDK 206

Otago Sparks assistant coach Shawn Hicks whacked 81 from 51 to help set-up a 20-run win over CDK at Logan Park.

The former Volts right-hander shared in a 63-run stand with Ollie Louden (31) to rescue the innings.

University-Grange had crashed to 132 for seven but rebounded to post 226.

Thomas O’Connor (three for 38) ran through the top order, while Nick Tapper and Navi Deol nabbed a couple of wickets each as well.

Having led the batting recovery, Hicks shone with the ball. He took three for 39, including picking up the key wicket of Will Jones for 42.

He also got rid of Tapper for 36 to seal the win, as CDK were bowled out for 206.