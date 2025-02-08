S. Canty seek points for cup challenge

South Canterbury will be hunting for a full complement of points this weekend in a bid to secure another Hawke Cup challenge.

South Canterbury had the bye last weekend but still sit at the top of the zone four table, having notched up 20 points from their two games this season ahead of the penultimate round.

Otago Country are in with a sniff and also have 20 points from the season. But they have played an extra game and have the bye this weekend.

North Otago have found some form this season and are third on 16 points, followed by Southland (eight) and Mid Canterbury (zero).

South Canterbury, who earned a Hawke Cup challenge last season, are home to Southland at Pleasant Point this weekend.

They have been strong across their order this season and will be keen to continue that form after their break.

Southland found some nice touches despite their first innings loss to North Otago last weekend.

Aaron Hart was sublime with the bat, whacking an unbeaten 124 off just the 78 balls, and Sithum Niluminda picked up a six-wicket bag.

North Otago host Mid Canterbury, and it will be a big weekend at Centennial Park with North Otago celebrating their 125th.

They are hosting a barbecue and a launch of a book on their history written by life member Scott Cameron.

Mid Canterbury will be hungry to take something home from their second-to-last game of the season.

North Otago will be hoping young Hunter Wardle can replicate his innings from last week.

The top order batter scored his maiden century when he stroked 108 in a record partnership with Otago Volts batter Llew Johnson.

Lochie Mavor and Liam Direen picked up three wickets each as well.