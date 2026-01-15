Sparks clash fizzles in the drizzle

The spectators' umbrellas are up and the players are about to leave the ground as the rain falls during the Spark v Blaze Super Smash at the University of Otago today. The Sparks batters are Felicity Robertson (left) and Bella James. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Wet weather has rained on the Sparks' parade this afternoon.

The Sparks were in the driver's seat for what could have been their first win against the Super Smash defending champion Wellington Blaze this season, but the pesky misty rain had the final say.

The game was abandoned between the two teams at the University Oval this afternoon.

After keeping the Blaze to 143 for seven with the bat, the Sparks were in prime spot as they headed out for their chase.

Bella James and Felicity Robertson made a perfect start, finding the game and pushed hard for twos.

James cracked a lovely shot to clear the boundary through the off side and Robertson edged another.

Both teams worked their way through the small rain showers that swept through the ground with little bother.

But then the rain became too heavy as the teams headed back to the sheds with the Sparks 25 without loss after the fourth over.

They only needed one more over – and eight runs from it – to win by DLS, but the rain never eased.

Earlier, The Sparks could not have asked for a better start with the ball.

Blaze opener Georgia Plimmer was removed for five, Eva Gray produced a maiden with her opening over and Rebecca Burns, who struggled to get going, was run out.

It put the visitors 15 for two in the fourth over.

Blaze captain Jess Kerr teamed nicely with Hannah Francis to pull their side back from danger.

They found the boundaries and pushed hard to keep their chances alive.

They provided a 65-run partnership before the Sparks struck again.

Strike seamer Emma Black bowled Kerr (39) and Francis (34) scooped her shot to Robertson at cover.

It put the Blaze 87 for four as the Sparks started to get on top for the defending champions.

They were excellent with the ball and brought the field up inside the circle to really pressure the Blaze’s new batter.

Trying to attack, Xara Jetly came down the wicket but found herself caught out and was stumped by Polly Inglis.

Jess McFadyn failed to get it over Robertson and left the Blaze 102 for six.

The Sparks missed a couple of chances with some poor fielding and leaked runs to flatter the Blaze’s total.

Jess Simmons put some fire behind the Blaze’s total smacking a career best 24 off 12 balls.

She was dismissed by a brilliant catch from Caitlin Blakely who came running in off the boundary.

The Blaze finished 143 for seven, a fine total considering what they could have been defending mid-way through their innings.

Black took figures of three for 31 and Browning took two for 17.

The Blaze remain top of the women’s Super Smash table, while the Sparks sit fourth.

The Sparks are home again on Sunday to the Northern Brave.