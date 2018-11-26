Taieri sneak a win in between cloudbursts

Taieri 225 for eight

beat NEV 148 by 77 runs

Taieri was the only victor in Dunedin club cricket on Saturday, managing a victory over North East Valley at Memorial Park.

The wet weather meant a shuffling of grounds, and Taieri moved from its scheduled Tonga Park out to Mosgiel.

It made the most of home advantage for a convincing win.It batted first and though no-one batsman dominated, the side managed to get through to 225 after 50 overs, which was always going to be a competitive total.

Riley Dixon scored 47 batting at No. 7 and shared in a solid partnership with Regan Flaws.

North East Valley got off to a poor start, and lost three wickets inside the opening four overs.

Tom Griffin and Ben Brady then got starts and Brady made a half-century, but wickets kept falling, and the side had six back in the hutch by the time it made triple figures.

It then lost its final four wickets within 15 runs as its tail failed to fire in the drizzly conditions.

Dixon completed a good double in the match with three wickets, while Beckham Wheeler-Greenall took two wickets in a couple of overs, including getting rid of Brady.

• The other two matches were affected by rain.

At Sunnyvale, Carisbrook-Dunedin batted first and was all out for 150 in 48 overs.

Dion Lobb took a couple of wickets at the top of the order, while Jack Pryde and Richard Sillars made some contributions for Carisbrook-Dunedin.

Green Island made a good start to its pursuit of the target, although it lost the wicket of Gregor Croudis early on. Brad Kneebone and Josh Kellett pushed the side through to 67 for one wicket after 15 overs.

But the conditions worsened and the match was called off.

The game between Kaikorai and University Grange was transferred to Bayfield Park from Bishopscourt, but did not get started because of the weather.