White Ferns level ODI series against India

Sophie Devine. Photo: Getty Images

The White Ferns have beaten India by 76 runs in the second one day cricket international in Ahmedabad, to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Batting first, New Zealand made 259/9, skipper Sophie Devine top-scoring with 79.

Devine then took 3/27 while Leah Tahuhu took 3/42 as the White Ferns dismissed India for 183.

Openers Suzie Bates (58) and Georgia Plimmer (41) got New Zealand off to a strong start, putting on 87 for the opening stand.

Devine - batting at number four - steadied the innings when New Zealand found themselves at 139-4, enjoying an 82-run stand with Maddy Green (42) for the fifth wicket.

Needing 260 for victory, India lost quick wickets to slump 26-3. That became 108-8 before a 70-run ninth wicket stand restored some respectability to the score.

The series decider is on Tuesday.