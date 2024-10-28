White Ferns level ODI series against India

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Batting first, New Zealand made 259/9, skipper Sophie Devine top-scoring with 79.
Devine then took 3/27 while Leah Tahuhu took 3/42 as the White Ferns dismissed India for 183.
Openers Suzie Bates (58) and Georgia Plimmer (41) got New Zealand off to a strong start, putting on 87 for the opening stand.
Devine - batting at number four - steadied the innings when New Zealand found themselves at 139-4, enjoying an 82-run stand with Maddy Green (42) for the fifth wicket.
Needing 260 for victory, India lost quick wickets to slump 26-3. That became 108-8 before a 70-run ninth wicket stand restored some respectability to the score.
The series decider is on Tuesday.