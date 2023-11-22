All Whites draw with Ireland in Dublin

New Zealand players celebrate after Matt Garbett scores a goal against Ireland. 2023. Photo: Getty Images

A strong second half performance has earnt the All Whites a 1-1 draw with the Republic of Ireland in an international football friendly in Dublin.

Ireland dominated the first half and scored in the 29th minute when New Zealand defender Nando Pijnaker gave away the ball just outside the penalty box and Adam Idah was able to slot the ball past keeper Max Crocombe.

New Zealand finished the first half strongly and then dominated the second 45 minutes.

After some nice interplay outside the penalty box Matt Garbett scored the equaliser in the 59th minute, slotting a shot in the bottom left hand corner of the Irish goal.

The majority of New Zealand's attack centred around midfielder Sarpreet Singh who also managed a couple of shots on goal.

Skipper Chris Wood had few chances to score and was substituted as soon as New Zealand had scored.

Ireland ranked 58th, 45 places higher than New Zealand, lost to the Netherlands 1-nil recently in their final European Championship qualifier at the weekend.

New Zealand made a number of changes from the side that lost 2-0 to Greece at the weekend, with Max Crocombe starting in goal and defenders Nando and Michael Boxall also starting.

The match also marked the 103rd and last international game for Irish winger James McClean.

Former Republic of Ireland Keith Treacy thought New Zealand was the better of the two sides.

"We are coming up against New Zealand who are 103rd ranked in the world and we haven't been able to open them up," he told RTE Radio.

"We (Ireland) scored quite a lucky goal and they have looked the better team."

It was the seventh and last game of the year for the All Whites.

They scored one win, three draws and three losses.

New Zealand team against Republic of Ireland: Crocombe, Payne, Pijnaker, Boxall, Cacace, Bell, Garbett, Stamenic, Singh, McCowatt, Wood.

Subs: Paulsen, Woud, Wilkins, Just, Champness, Smith, Surman, Greive, Bidon, Waine, Mata, Lewis.