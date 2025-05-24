NZer Mayne confirmed as Football Ferns coach through to 2027 World Cup

Michael Mayne. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Michael Mayne has been confirmed as the Football Ferns’ head coach through to the 2027 Women’s World Cup, becoming their first New Zealand-born coach in more than 20 years.

The 40-year-old has been in the role on an interim basis since former coach Jitka Klimkova quit last September due to an undisclosed employment matter, halfway through a six-year contract.

Klimkova had earlier chosen to skip last year’s Paris Olympics tournament, opening the door for Mayne, who oversaw three losses in a campaign dominated by the Canadian "drone-gate" scandal.

In five other international friendlies in charge, Mayne has overseen one win, two draws and two defeats.

The win was their most recent performance — a 1-0 victory away to Costa Rica in February.

Mayne will take up his permanent post ahead of the team’s two-match series against Venezuela in Spain next month.

"To be head coach of your country is something I absolutely do not take lightly, and it is a proud moment for me and my family," he said.

"There are a lot of people that have invested time and effort in me throughout my coaching career, and this is an acknowledgement to their belief and support they have given as well.

"While in the role on an interim basis I’ve been really pleased with the work we have been able to start as a team, so it is a real privilege to be in a position to continue to drive that forward.

"This is an exciting, talented, and motivated group of players, and we can move forward now with our plan, with a lot of new energy, and push ourselves to reach that next level and that starts immediately against Venezuela."

Prior to his interim role, Mayne was assistant to Klimkova, including during the 2023 World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

He has held coaching roles with the New Zealand under-17 and under-20 women’s teams, including for the historic bronze medal campaign at the under-17 Women’s World Cup in 2018.

He was among the first coaches in New Zealand to undertake the OFC Pro Licence, the globally recognised standard for elite-level coaching.

New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell said Mayne was well-equipped to step into the role on a fulltime basis.

"It speaks volumes for the football system in this country that Michael is someone who has come through the coaching pathway here and got to the top level of the game," Pragnell said.

"He combines an understanding of the international game, high levels of integrity and strong standards and values, with deep knowledge of football in this country, and that is the perfect blend for us and how we want to develop as a team."