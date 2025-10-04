Underdog mentality spurring United: Morton

Rose Morton. Photo: ODT files

Rose Morton is very familiar with sticking up for the underdog.

She spends her weekdays working for the Public Defence Service in Dunedin and her weekends wearing the captain’s armband for Southern United as they stage another audacious bid to win the National League.

Southern made the final in 2023 and have had a couple of fourth placings yet, as is the case most seasons, they head into another campaign very much under the national radar.

"Even though we have done pretty well the last few seasons, I think we still have that mentality that people underestimate us," Morton said.

"And I think we kind of like that because that pushes us a lot harder to sort of prove them wrong.

"We definitely like the underdog mentality and to come through and upset some teams up north that might sort of think they've got it in the bag.

"But we are setting our sights very high. We're wanting to win as much as we can."

At 25, Morton is a seasoned hand in a team containing a handful of players who shone in that 2023 season.

She feels a nice mix is building in this year’s squad.

"It's really great that we've got some girls from America come over and then Georgia [Keen] from last year, from Australia, has come back. They're all such great players that add so much strength to our team.

"We've also got quite a few young ones coming up, like Zara [Pratley] and Madi McLean.

"We've got a lot of girls that can play a number of positions as well — a lot of diversity and utility in the players that we've got. It's looking really good."

Goalkeeper Lauren Paterson, central defender Hannah Mackay-Wright and holding midfielder Morton remain the spine of the team.

Mackay-Wright produced one of the great individual performances in last week’s opening 4-1 win over Phoenix Reserves, converting two penalties and utterly dominating the defensive third, and her captain was extremely impressed.

"She did everything, and I think it was such a great demonstration of what we have here in the southern region.

"Hannah is such a talented player, and we're so lucky to be able to play with her and learn from her as well."

Morton was delighted with the overall performance in their first game.

"We knew the Phoenix girls were going to be really technically good, given they're in the academy and they've been in that framework for a while.

"We wanted to win our first game and sort of send a message that we're here to win, we're not here to mess around."

Southern United are on the road to play Wellington United tomorrow and Morton is looking forward to some team bonding on the first away trip of the season.

Wellington were pipped 5-4 by Western Springs last weekend.

Morton, a former New Zealand under-20 representative, is enjoying her football as much as ever.

"It's definitely a different game than a few years ago when I was a little bit faster, a little bit fitter.

"It poses new challenges, and it's also cool having the younger girls in our team and getting to sort of help them come through and teach them all that we can and make it a positive environment for them."

Off the field, she was admitted to the bar last year.

She was an intern at the Public Defence Service before working there as a law clerk then graduating to full legal duties.

"The team here is so awesome. It’s a great job — I love it."

National League

Wellington, tomorrow, 2.30pm