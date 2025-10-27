Kindness to all creatures

Scottie, a favourite dog on the hills around Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 2.6.1925

Batman meets prime minister

The promoters of an Animals’ Welfare Week merit the good wishes and support of all members of the community. Were they sure, however, of such general sympathy there would hardly be need for their labours, for that would mean that their objective had been realised, and that kindness to animals was practised as the universal creed in this country. Of course it is not so, and there is unfortunately only too much room for an educational campaign at intervals with a view to the wider inculcation of those principles of humanity in the treatment meted out to dumb creatures. New Zealand is very far from leading the world in the matter of legislation directed to the suppression of practices, including certain "sports," which are attended with animal suffering. In some directions the Dominion could profit by the example of the Old Country in this respect. The organisations which exist for the purpose of suppressing cruelty to animals undoubtedly perform admirable work, and by their vigilance prevent many abuses and acts of inhumanity. What is most desirable throughout the community, however, is what we may term a general instinct for humanity on the part of all, old and young, towards the lower orders of things created. The individual who is callous to the suffering of animals is lacking in one of the manly qualities. Public opinion recognises this, yet it is doubtful if public opinion gives the credit it should to men who devote their time and energy to preaching the gospel of kindness to dumb creation. Especially must it be desirable that the lessons of humanity, so finely expounded by the greatest thinkers, should be brought home to the minds of the young people. Incomplete is their education if they have not grasped the sense of Wordsworth’s admonition: "Never to blend our pleasure or our pride, With sorrow of the meanest thing that feels." — editorial

An interesting meeting between the Prime Minister and a "digger" comrade took place at Te Kuiti on Saturday night when among those present was a young railwayman known as "Laurie", who was batman to Mr Coates at the war. All ranks paid tribute to the Prime Minister’s qualities as a leader, but it was "Laurie’s" need of praise that appealed to all. "I want to say that, although he is the Prime Minister, and I hope he will remain so for many years, I wish him the best of luck, for he is a man through and through." He recalled many incidents in his association with his major, and one of them was eloquent. They were, he said, marching up to Passchendaele, about three miles ahead, and he was packing rations on his back. At the end of the first mile the pack seemed like a ton, and he exclaimed, "the rations," as he threw them down. His chief undertook to carry them, and he did for the other two miles, added the former batman, with a fond grin at the Prime Minister.

War of the world’s races decried

London: "An overwhelming torrent of nonsense has been poured out lately about white races, Anglo-Saxon races and inferior races, which the utmost danger to the peace of the world, giving exclusions, enslavements and persecutions a sham scientific justification," said Mr H.G. Wells, commenting on a plea before the Church Congress for racial equality.. — ODT, 27.10.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden

