Facility to turn green waste into biogas, fertiliser

At the site of Ecogas’ new organics processing plant in Christchurch are (from left) Ecostock owner Andrew Fisher, Ecogas operations general manager Andy Bedford and Pioneer Energy Group chief financial officer Jonathan West. PHOTO: DAVID BAIRD PHOTOGRAPHY

Work is about to begin on a new organic facility being built by Ecogas in Christchurch to turn food and garden waste into biogas and fertiliser.

The waste-to-organics processing company, owned 85% by Alexandra-based Pioneer Energy Group and 15% by Ecostock managing director Andrew Fisher, is building the factory on a 3ha site in Hornby.

The facility is due to begin operating in early 2027, and up to 100,000 tonnes of organic waste is expected to be turned into renewable energy, biofertiliser and biomass fuel each year to support local farms and industry.

Ecogas chief executive Peter McClean said in a statement the project would deliver lasting benefits for Canterbury.

Household, commercial and industrial organic material collected from throughout the region will be processed at the site into natural substitutes for imported synthetic fertiliser and coal.

Digestion tanks will process wetter materials including kerbside collections, while green waste with more fibre will be run through a biomass processing line.

The design includes four large tanks with space set aside for a fifth tank. The biomass line is being built with additional capacity to take incoming waste above normal collections.

Land-use consent was granted by the Christchurch City Council in 2024 and resource consent approved by Environment Canterbury last August for Ecogas to discharge contaminants into the air, conditions including no offensive odours or airborne deposits outside the site.

