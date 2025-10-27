Letters to the Editor: storms, goats and mining

Sir Sam Neill, great at movies, maybe not at mining. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including a thanks to contractors working through the storms, Queenstown's goats, and Sir Sam Neill's rally against mines.

Emergency crews did truly excellent work

I would like to take this opportunity to give thanks to the many contracting staff who worked through the recent storms on the Otago Peninsula. Your efforts in getting our power back on, clearing our roads and managing our water and sewage are greatly appreciated.

So often, you all work in dangerous conditions and through difficult times to provide services and safety for our community. That work doesn’t go unappreciated or unnoticed. Also, to your families and loved ones. We must acknowledge your sacrifices at home during these events.

On behalf of the Otago Peninsula Community Board many thanks to all of you for your recent efforts.

Paul Pope

Otago Peninsula Community Board chairman

Grad woes

Our son is graduating in law this year and recently tried to register for the graduation ceremony to be held on December 13 — still within the registration period which closed on October 13).

He was told that the ceremony was full and he would not be able to receive his degree in person. My wife and I had planned to travel from Jakarta, Indonesia to Dunedin to see him graduate.

As an OU alumnus, I am appalled that the University of Otago now only offers a "first come first served" graduation with limits on numbers of students which denies students the chance to graduate in person. This is really not worthy of a university which claims to be a world-class academic institution and surely could be easily fixed by using a larger venue.

John Howe

Jakarta

[Jo Gibson, student experience director, University of Otago, replies: "We understand how deeply disappointing it is for Mr Howe, his son and their whānau that he is unable to graduate in person as he had hoped to this year. Our December graduations are very popular, and we indicated to prospective graduates in several communications that they needed to apply early in order to secure a place. There are capacity limits due to venue size and number of ceremonies that can be held. Unfortunately, our December graduation ceremonies have reached capacity, and we are unable to accommodate additional students this year. We are very sorry that this happened and for the impact it has on Mr Howe and his whānau. We are working with Mr Howe’s son on alternative options, including graduating at one of our ceremonies next year. The university is proud of its graduates and understands how important it is for families to celebrate this milestone together. We are actively reviewing our graduation processes to see what more we can to do accommodate the needs of our graduates.

Goats backed

I agree with Lloyd Hopgood (Letters 20.10.25) regarding the goats in Queenstown. These introduced animals are just trying to survive and have been there long before all these human developments started encroaching on their territory. Hopefully the council gets on with building a fence and people can learn to live with them. If they must be managed it should be non-lethal and humane.

Tony Robson

Waipawa

Job issues

Air NZ having trouble again? Tell Christopher Luxon to resign from Parliament and go back to being CEO of the airline. Of course that might not work either, given his lack of success at being CEO of New Zealand itself.

Sue Pockett

Dunedin

Sir Sam doth protest too much over mining

Sir Sam Neill clearly knows much about the movie business and growing grapes but he appears to know precious little about modern gold mining and ore processing and is showing no willingness to learn since he has turned down a personal invitation by Santana Minerals to visit the contemplated Bendigo-Ophir gold mine.

It is ironic that grape growers like Neill and his Central Otago vineyard colleagues have collectively destroyed large areas of hitherto native flora and fauna in the name of producing wine yet they rally against a new gold mine that would disturb an area that is just a tiny fraction of what they have disrupted.

Historic gold mining is what put Central Otago on the map but these anti-mine fear-mongers are against ordinary people looking for well-paying jobs so that their mono-crop so-called paradise can be preserved.

The gold mine will be a boon to Central Otago, will remind people of their rich history, will have absolutely no effect on the vineyards and most likely will be another popular tourist attraction. Most of these naysayers doubtless are happy to have a little gold jewellery on their person provided it comes from somewhere else on the planet.

William Lindqvist

Abbotsford

Address Letters to the Editor to: Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, 52-56 Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Email: letters@odt.co.nz