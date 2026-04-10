Valley v Athies looks key match

Harry Campbell secures the ball during the Old Boys lineout against Excelsior during the opening round of the Citizens Shield in Maheno. PHOTO: MASI PHOTOGRAPHY

You can never read too much into the opening round.

But Valley will be pleased with their performance after they laid down an early statement to beat Maheno 54-16 in front of a strong crowd to get their Citizens Shield campaign under way last week.

It was an interesting opening round with all games played on Thursday night under lights to accommodate the Easter long weekend.

Defending champions Excelsior started their hunt for a threepeat on the right foot after they hung on to beat Old Boys 27-19, while Athletic Marist piled on a big second half to beat Kurow 32-8.

Valley looked solid across the park, running away with eight tries, including a hat-trick to winger Joji Rinakama on debut.

They will be looking for more of that when they meet Athies in Oamaru tomorrow in arguably the game of the round.

Valley and Athies have had some big battles in recent years and tomorrow will be no different.

Athies have a lethal loose forward group this season, which includes Heartland co-captain Savenaca Rabaka and Junior Fakatoufifita, who has shifted across from Old Boys.

Valley are known for their spine up front with fellow Heartland co-captain Cameron Rowland, front-rower Jake Greenslade and lock Anthony Docherty.

Excelsior makes the trip up the Waitaki Valley to play Kurow.

Lock Lagi Poasa was a standout in his Blues debut — after shifting from Old Boys last season, when he cracked the Old Golds — and No8 Mitch Morton is a tireless workhorse for the Red Devils.

Maheno are home to Old Boys.

Heartland winger Ben McCarthy made a welcome return to the paddock for Maheno, scoring all of his team’s points last week, while Kelepi Funaki, Tini Feke and Harry Campbell were strong for Old Boys.