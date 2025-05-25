Season over as Auckland FC toppled

Nando Pijnaker of Auckland FC attempts to score a late goal against Melbourne Victory in last night's A League semifinal at Go Media Stadium in Auckland. Photo: Getty Images

The dream season is over. And the coach is fuming.

But Auckland FC could not stop Melbourne Victory when it mattered most.

Victory's 2-0 win at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday sealed an A-League Grand Final spot with a 2-1 aggregate score across the home and away semifinals series.

The shock result of the fifth-placed side toppling the Premiers Plate winners ended a barely believable run for an expansion club.

It was a result that Auckland FC coach Steve Corica had questions about.

Auckland took a one goal advantage into the second semifinal at home needing a win or a draw to continue making history in their inaugural season.

After a goalless first half that ended with rising tempers, Victory scored first in the 54th minute to level the aggregate score and scored again in the 60th minute to take the lead and put the pressure on the hosts.

Auckland could not respond, despite the support of a crowd of 29,148 fans.

Corica said he believed a disallowed goal of Auckland's near the 70th minute mark was a turning point for his side. The ball was ruled by VAR to have gone out of the field of play before going into the goal.

"The referees made a bad decision, the linesman has and so has the VAR whoever is in charge up there because that would have obviously helped us get back into the game.

"It wasn't our day we had a few half chances but it just wasn't falling for us we switched off a couple of times and let them get into the lead but for me we weren't given the opportunities to get back into the game because of that decision as well."

Corica said he did not want an apology, like had been proffered for incorrect calls during the season.

"I want the right decision to be made and my opinion is they got it wrong and that could of cost us getting back into the game for one and getting into a final. You're talking about big decision there so you would hope they get it right but I don't think so," he said.

Victorious coach Arthur Diles said he believed things evened out across the season.

"Over the course of a year your luck comes and goes and come the end of the season it normally balances itself out, because there's been many games this year that we should have won and we didn't, we've been unlucky, but in the end you can talk about referees decisions , you can talk about luck bad luck or good luck but in the end of the season it normally pans out and it evens itself out."