Coughlan's abilities recognised

Garbhan Coughlan

Garbhan Coughlan has been recognised among the national football premiership's best.

The Southern United striker finished third in voting for the league's most valuable player.

That came after a stellar season in which he netted 13 goals to finish fourth on the golden boot ladder.

Hawke's Bay United's Maxime Oliveri was the runaway winner in the MVP stakes.

He finished on 39 points and was followed by Hamilton Wanderers' Tommy Semmy on 27.

Coughlan trailed on 26, and Eastern Suburbs duo Andre de Jong and Callum McCowatt rounded out the top five.

The award was decided from points given by the opposing team's coach every week.

The premiership playoffs begin today and for just the second time in six seasons Auckland City and Team Wellington will not meet in the final.

They will instead meet in tomorrow's semifinal in Auckland.

Today, Eastern Suburbs host Canterbury United in the first semifinal.