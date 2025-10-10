Poland edge All Whites in friendly

The All Whites have been beaten 1-0 by Poland in a friendly in Chorzow.

New Zealand had a number of chances during the game but were edged by a side ranked 47 places higher than them.

Coach Darren Bazeley made six changes from the side that took on Australia last month.

Chris Wood was on the bench with Ben Waine starting up front.

Marko Stamenic returned from injury to start alongside Ryan Thomas in the midfield, while Alex Paulsen started in goal and Matthew Garbett was on the wing.

With a World Cup qualifying game next week, Poland left many of their front line players on the bench including legendary striker Robert Lewandowski.

The All Whites created chances in both halves with Ben Waine having a couple of shots in the first half, while Sapreet Singh put a shot over the bar in the second half.

While New Zealand did create chances they will be disappointed they were unable to convert any of them.

The home side opened the scoring just after half time thanks to a strike from Piotr Zielinski.

New Zealand made six changes in the last quarter of the game with Chris Wood entering in the 84th minute, but were unable to grab the equaliser.

Poland play a World Cup qualifying game against Lithuania on Monday.

New Zealand play Norway in a friendly next Wednesday.