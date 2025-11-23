Scotland fans shook the earth

It was not only Hampden Park that was shaking when Scotland scored twice in stoppage time against Denmark to book their place at the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

The earth was trembling too.

According to the British Geological Survey (BGS), Scotland fans' outburst of emotion when Kenny McLean scored from the halfway line to seal a stunning 4-2 win on Tuesday was equivalent to a very small earthquake.

The crowd erupted when Scotland's Kenny McLean scored against Demark. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The BGS said McLean's goal was picked up by its seismic activity monitors at the Glasgow Geothermal Observatory in Dalmarnock, about 2km from Hampden Park.

A reading taken between 9.48pm and 9.50pm - when McLean's audacious shot hit the net - was measured as a surge of between -1 and zero on the Richter Scale and produced the equivalent of 200kW, enough to power between 25 and 40 car batteries.

The full-time whistle also produced a reading, as did Kieran Tierney's superb goal to give Scotland a 3-2 lead.

Stadium events causing seismic activity in Scotland are not unheard of.

Last year's Taylor Swift concerts in Edinburgh also registered on the Richter Scale.