Obituary: Billy Bonds, footballer

Billy Bonds acknowledges the fans prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on March 2, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. Photo: Getty Images

Billy Bonds, the former West Ham United player and manager, was one of football’s greatest competitors and synonymous with the club. The longest-serving player in the club’s history, he made 799 appearances over a 21-year spell and won two FA Cups before retiring at the age of 41. Born in southeast London, Bonds’ first professional club was Charlton, for which he played 95 times before signing for West Ham in 1967. Initially a right back, he switched to midfield in 1970, striking up a partnership with Trevor Brooking. He became club captain in 1974 and "retired" a decade later due to injury.

However, West Ham twice called him back to the colours and twice he responded in the affirmative before finally hanging up his boots in 1988. Bonds managed West Ham from 1990-94, and in 2013 received the club’s first lifetime achievement award. In 2018, West Ham fans voted Bonds the club’s greatest-ever player. Billy Bonds died on November 30, aged 79. — Agencies/Allied Media