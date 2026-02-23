Eze shines as Arsenal triumph in derby, Liverpool snatch late win

Arsenal's Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring their third goal with Declan Rice during their win over Spurs in this morning's North London derby game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Photo: Reuters

Eberechi Eze timed his return to the Arsenal scoresheet to perfection with two goals in his side's 4-1 derby rout of Tottenham Hotspur that calmed their Premier League title nerves this morning.

The England forward had not scored since a hat-trick in the reverse fixture in November but struck in each half while Viktor Gyokeres also netted twice as Arsenal moved five points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Eze, who almost signed for Tottenham last August, volleyed in a 32nd-minute opener only for Randal Kolo Muani to equalise two minutes later.

Gyokeres restored Arsenal's lead shortly after the interval and Eze's second gave his side breathing space. Gyokeres capped a fine display with his second sealing the win in stoppage time.

Arsenal's biggest margin of victory at Tottenham in the league since 1978 lifted them to 61 points from 28 games with City, who have played one game fewer, on 56.

Tottenham's new manager Igor Tudor suffered a chastening debut and his side remain in deep trouble in 16th place, only four points above the relegation zone.

"Really happy, really proud about how we approached the game," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. "The initiative and the quality we showed to come here and win the game.

"This is the Premier League, it will go all the way for sure. Ten games in the Premier League is a long way."

Successive draws against Brentford and bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers, the latter after leading 2-0, had raised the spectre of Arsenal allowing a first Premier League title since 2004 to slip through their fingers.

City's 2-1 defeat of Newcastle on Sunday had cranked up the pressure, so a visit to a woefully out-of-form Tottenham, who have not won in the league in 2026, suddenly looked a more treacherous assignment than it might have done.

Tottenham showed some of the fight former Juventus defender Tudor had promised, but the gulf in class was obvious and Eze's timely brace means Arteta's side can breathe easier.

Gyokeres had already gone close for Arsenal before Eze showed great athleticism to volley past Guglielmo Vicario after a cross from Bukayo Saka bounced up for him.

Tottenham were gifted a way back when the usually impeccable Declan Rice dallied in his own area and was dispossessed by Kolo Muani who drove a shot past David Raya to send the home fans wild.

After a comically delayed start to the second half caused by a failure of the match officials' communications, the second of the game, Tottenham had an early chance through Xavi Simons.

But Arsenal soon took charge.

Gyokeres, for whom the goals are at last beginning to flow, was allowed too much time to control Jurrien Timber's pass before firing right-footed past Vicario.

Eze, who joined Arsenal for £67 million ($NZ151 million) having looked certain to sign for Spurs, made it five goals in two games against Tottenham, firing in from close range after poor defending, much to the derision of the home fans.

By the time Gyokeres struck again in stoppage time the celebrating Arsenal fans were already in full voice.

"We lost two points in the last kick of the game (at Wolves), it was tough," Arteta said. "Today we showed what we are made of, but you must show it again and again."

For Tottenham fans it was a familiar tale of woe, even if there was a different manager in charge. They are now winless in nine league games and anxiously looking over their shoulders.

"We thought the derby could give us something more, of mentality and motivation, but there are things that you cannot change in three or four training sessions," Tudor said.

Liverpool snatch late victory

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister struck a winner deep into stoppage-time as his side snatched a scarcely-deserved 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest this morning, boosting the Merseysiders' hopes of Champions League football next season.

Liverpool, who lost forward Florian Wirtz to an injury in the warm-up, were poor throughout and toothless going forward, and the home side were not much better in their first league game under new boss Vitor Pereira, creating few chances across a drab 90 minutes.

Mac Allister sparked the game into life in second-half stoppage time, first having a goal ruled out after a VAR review found the ball had struck him on the arm before rifling home a rebound in the 97th minute to snatch the win.

Liverpool are sixth in the table on 45 points, level with Chelsea and Manchester United, who occupy fourth and fifth spots. Forest are 17th on 27 points, two above the relegation zone.

Fulham beat Sunderland 3-1 on the road, while Crystal Palace scored late to edge lowly Wolves 1-0.

Everton hosts Manchester United tomorrow morning.