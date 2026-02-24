Intersection to be reworked

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A roundabout is to be created at the intersection of Orari St and Otaki St in South Dunedin in the coming weeks.

Road closures are set to apply until May 22 to enable the work to be carried out.

It is part of the harbour arterial route project, which aims to create a preferred route for bypassing the central city, especially for heavy vehicles.

The Dunedin City Council said the roundabout would improve traffic flow, sightlines and access to Orari St.

Another planned change is motorists no longer turning right from Strathallan St into Portsmouth Dr.

There will instead be another left turn into Wharf St.