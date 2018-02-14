United home and eyeing change of luck

Southern United will return to Sunnyvale on Sunday, hoping to bag a win and reverse a trend of two straight losses.

The football side will take on the Wellington Phoenix Reserves.

The side has won just the three games all season and only had one win in the new year, a 1-0 victory over Waitakere at the end of last month.

The team has had its share of injuries but forwards Danny Furlong and Garbhan Coughlan have come back into the starting line up and give the side more of a threat up front.

Coughlan broke his arm earlier in the season and is now wearing a sizeable cast however, it did not appear to hinder him.

Southern United lost 3-1 last Sunday against Team Wellington, one of the better sides in the competition.

Played on a wet Sunnyvale, the team put on a decent performance against the side from the capital but a couple of poor defensive errors cost it the game.

Southern United and the Phoenix Reserves fought out a 2-2 draw in Wellington the last time they met, with Southern United coming back from a two goal deficit to almost grab a win late.