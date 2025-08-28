Man Utd humiliated by minnows in epic shootout

Grimsby Town's Charles Vernam celebrates scoring their first goal. Photo: Reuters

Manchester United plumbed new depths as fourth-tier Grimsby Town knocked them out of the League Cup 12-11 on penalties after a 2-2 draw on a tumultuous night at Blundell Park.

Goals by Charles Vernam and former Manchester United youth player Tyrell Warren put the hosts in charge of the second-round tie by halftime against the six-time winners.

But after thunder and lightning and a torrential rain squall, United finally came to their senses with Bryan Mbeumo's first goal for his new club offering them an escape route.

Grimsby defended their lead valiantly but Harry Maguire's 89th-minute header sent the tie to penalties.

A nerve-shredding shootout that lasted 18 minutes saw Matheus Cunha have his effort saved when he had the chance to seal it for United. Then Mbeumo saw his effort strike the crossbar to send the home fans into delirium.

United manager Ruben Amorim could barely watch as the spot kicks were taken and the Portuguese coach, who replaced Erik ten Hag last season, will now find himself under intense scrutiny after a horror show on the banks of the Humber River.

There were no such problems for the other Premier League sides in action with Brighton and Hove Albion winning 6-0 at Oxford United, Everton beating Mansfield Town 2-0 and Fulham overcoming second-tier Bristol City 2-0.

After picking up one point from their opening two Premier League games, this was supposed to be the night United got their season moving. Instead they suffered embarrassment in the fishing town and the sharks are now circling for Amorim.

After leading United to their worst season since 1974, he was backed heavily in the summer transfer window but on the evidence so far he is no closer to reversing the club's decline.

Amorim gave a first start to 73 million pound signing Benjamin Sesko and also included Kobbie Mainoo for his first appearance of the season while Andre Onana was back in goal.

United were shambolic in the first half and Grimsby deservedly went ahead in the 22nd minute when Darragh Burns picked out Vernam who calmly controlled the ball before rifling a shot that beat Onana at his near post.

Grimsby, facing United for the first time in 77 years, doubled their lead eight minutes later when Onana flapped at a cross and Warren tapped in the loose ball from close range.

Amorim sent on captain Bruno Fernandes and new signing Mbeumo after the break but his side were lucky not to be 3-0 down when the hosts had a goal by Cameron Gardner ruled out harshly for offside.

Mbeumo eventually injected some top-tier quality into United's display with a silky low finish to set up a nervous finale for the hosts.

When Maguire, so often the scorer of vital goals for United, headed past Christy Pym in the 89th minute it seemed he had got his side out of jail.

Onana redeemed his earlier errors with a save from Clarke Oduor in the shoot-out but Brazilian Cunha failed to finish off the hosts when he over-complicated his run-up and gave Pym the easiest of penalty saves.

It seemed like the shootout could go on all night as kicks hit the net but eventually it was Mbeumo who cracked, sending his effort against the crossbar.