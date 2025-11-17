Alker falls short on final day

Steven Alker chips during the final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club. Photo: Getty Images

A second-place finish at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, Arizona, has cost New Zealand golfer Steven Alker the overall season-long prize.

The Kiwi entered the week No 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings and a win at the tournament would have seen him win the Cup for a second year in a row.

The 54-year old was aiming to become the fourth three-time winner of the 2025 season on PGA Tour Champions. Alker also won the ultimate prize in 2022.

Alker started the final round with a one-shot lead but a mid-round collapse handed the tournament and season prize for the Charles Schwab Cup to American Stewart Cink.

Alker fired a one-under 70 to get to 18-under while Cink carded a bogey-free four-under 67 to finish two clear at 20-under.

In 23 starts this season, Alker won the Cologuard Classic in March, and the Simmons Bank Championship in October this year.