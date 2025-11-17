Monday, 17 November 2025

Alker falls short on final day

    Steven Alker chips during the final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix...
    Steven Alker chips during the final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club. Photo: Getty Images
    A second-place finish at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, Arizona, has cost New Zealand golfer Steven Alker the overall season-long prize.

    The Kiwi entered the week No 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings and a win at the tournament would have seen him win the Cup for a second year in a row.

    The 54-year old was aiming to become the fourth three-time winner of the 2025 season on PGA Tour Champions. Alker also won the ultimate prize in 2022.

    Alker started the final round with a one-shot lead but a mid-round collapse handed the tournament and season prize for the Charles Schwab Cup to American Stewart Cink.

    Alker fired a one-under 70 to get to 18-under while Cink carded a bogey-free four-under 67 to finish two clear at 20-under.

    In 23 starts this season, Alker won the Cologuard Classic in March, and the Simmons Bank Championship in October this year.

