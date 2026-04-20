City Highlanders continue winning start to season

PHOTO: ODT FILES

The City Highlanders maintained their winning start to the season on Saturday to go six points clear at the top of the Dunedin premier women’s competition.

The five-time defending champions faced the University Huskies, both sides missing some players due to the Junior Hockey League and a social event not far away in Hyde St.

City controlled the contest, taking an early lead as Mya O’Connor poked home from a penalty corner.

The women in orange kept their foot on the pedal with Tessa Jopp proving too strong in midfield.

Despite City’s dominance, they were pegged back when Ella Rogers swept home a goal for the Huskies against the run of play.

The Huskies could not build upon it, though, as City restored their lead right on halftime through Honor Barry.

The Huskies pushed on in the second half but they did not really have the quality going forward to challenge City, who held on for a 2-1 win.

Jopp was excellent in midfield, proving a class above, while Billie Crowe and Fenella Ballantyne also shone.

For the Huskies, Sofia Tubio Gramajo was dangerous, but she did not quite get enough ball.

Earlier, the Kings United Royals dropped two points as they were held to a 2-2 draw by the Taieri Tigers.

Missing Nina Murphy, the Royals needed other players to stand up, and Theodora Gempton took it upon herself, opening the scoring midway through the first quarter.

Kings’ defending was a little untidy, though, as they conceded a stroke. Millie Cowan failed to convert, striking the right post, as things headed into the break at 1-0.

Kings were again sloppy at the back in the third quarter, as they conceded a second stroke, and the experienced Erin Doleman this time made them pay, taking it into the fourth quarter at 1-1.

Things were tense before Gempton found a second goal to put her side on course for four crucial points.

It was not to be, however, as Cowan slapped home a penalty corner to secure her side a draw.

Kings took home the extra point from the shootout, but that will be of little consolation.

In the late game, Momona breezed to a 4-1 victory over the University Stingrays.

In the premier men’s competition, the University Whales came from two goals down to pick up an important draw against the Kings United Cobras.

Missing half their defence, the Cobras attacked early, and found a reasonable advantage through Josh Caldwell and Max Braithwaite.

They were in cruise control, but the Whales did what they so often do, and came back from nowhere.

Jakob Bell-Kake banged in just before three-quarter time, before Jacob Holder equalised.

To make matters worse for Kings, the Whales took home the extra point in the shootout.

Elsewhere, the Albany Alligators smoked the University Panthers 11-1, and the Southland Barbarians defaulted to the Taieri Tuataras.

By Nicholas Friedlander