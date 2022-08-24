Contrasting expectations for Otago teams

Call it the tournament before the tournament.

Otago has named its National Hockey Championship squads to press for glory in Dunedin next month.

But before that important campaign gets under way, the Otago teams will have a dress rehearsal at the Otautahi Cup in Christchurch later this week.

Black Sticks midfielder Nick Ross is unavailable this weekend, and the women’s team will be without Black Sticks player Tessa Jopp and new recruit Victoria Methven.

All three will be available for the NHC, however.

The Otautahi Cup should be a good gauge of how both Otago sides are tracking.

Hymie Gill

Otago Hockey pathways manager Hymie Gill said the expectations were quite different for each team.

The men’s side has depth and genuine quality in most positions, while the women’s side will find the level of competition challenging.

"Are there expectations to win? Maybe not. But we want to make sure we are hard to beat," Gill said about the women’s side.

Methven has been called in to play fullback to stiffen up the defence and the side will look for opportunities to counterattack.

"Methven has a huge amount of experience and that is a position where we are lacking, so we’ve gone outside of Dunedin to fine someone to fill that role and she is awesome," Gill said.

Jopp is another key player. The midfielder’s workrate and skillset will be a big boost for Otago in the NHC.

Gill suggested converting opportunities into goals would be a big challenge for the side. Some of the responsibility will fall on junior Black Stick striker Rose Parkinson, who is not afraid to crack off a shot.

Midfielder Annabelle Schneideman likes to press forward and shapes as a another threat. She possesses a good passing game and has an eye for the goal as well.

"They’re young, so there is no fear there, which is good for us."

Rachael Lecky is the most experienced goalie, but Pippa Croft and Keita Elliot will also be pressing for opportunities.

Rachael Carson will lead the women’s team, while Dave Ross will coach the men’s team.

Ross will have more firepower to call on.

The Ward brothers — Jordan, Finn and Patrick — form a formidable defensive combination. Experienced campaigner Nick Elder is returning from Auckland to play in a talented midfield which includes Malachi Buschl.

Hamish van Dyk and Felix McIntosh are both accomplished goalies, and Dylan Thomas and James Nicolson know their way to the net.

Gill said the Otago men will be keen to do well at the Otautahi Cup, but may also be holding back and not wanting to give too much away.

Wellington is making the trip south to contest the Otautahi Cup, while Canterbury will field an A and a B team.

The NHC is set to be played in Dunedin from September 11-17.

National Hockey Championship

Otago squads

Women: Olivia Allan, Bayley Anderson, Tegan Buchanan, Tessa Buschl, Pippa Croft, Ellie Duncan, Keita Elliot, Sophie Gray, Ella Greenwood, Grace Godfrey, Olivia Hall, Georgia Hall, Macka Harvey, Rachael Lecky, Ella McCall, Neve McLean, Grace Milne, Rose Parkinson, Maddie Peel, Annabelle Schneideman, Lucy Simpson, Tessa Jopp, Victoria Methven.

Men: Devanand Bhikha, Ezekiel Buschl, Malachi Buschl, Benji Culhane, Nick Elder, Connor Hoskin, Zach Mason, Felix McIntosh, James Nicolson, Kieran O’Connor, Maxwell Rasmussen, Dylan Thomas, Johnny Thorn, Craig Turner, Hamish van Dyk, Jordan Ward, Finn Ward, Patrick Ward, Joshua Wypych, Nick Ross.