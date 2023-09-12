Women downed 4-0, men edged in shootout

Otago women were comfortably beaten 4-0 by Auckland in the national championship in Hamilton yesterday.

Otago stuck with Auckland throughout the first quarter, keeping their opponents scoreless and putting in a big defensive shift.

But Auckland eventually broke the line in the 21st minute when Breana Catley scored off her reverse strike to lead 1-0.

Five minutes later, Antonia Cortesi weaved her way along the goal line and found captain Phoebe Steele to finish off and lead 2-0 at halftime.

Catley scored again in the 42nd minute and Lulu Tuilotolava added their fourth soon after.

Pippa Croft put in a gallant effort at keeper for Otago, stopping several other Auckland opportunities skating by.

Otago men came back from the brink to force a penalty shootout, but still suffered the first dent in their title defence, losing 5-4 in the shootout to Waikato.

Waikato scored in the opening 10 minutes through Tai Wihare. It took Otago until the dying stages of regular time to hit back in wet conditions.

With 41 seconds left on the clock, Patrick Ward darted down the right side and put the ball into the middle where an outstretched James Nicholson found the back of the net to level at 1-1.

They now play Auckland this afternoon, while the Otago women face Wellington at 9.15am.