Ice work for the South

REPORT: KAYLA HODGE / PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Ritchie Hopkinson, of the North Island, hits the ice as (from left) Ian Audas, Jackson Fontaine and Ondraj Kozak chase after the puck during the New Zealand ice hockey camp in Dunedin at the weekend.

The camp, which included the Ice Blacks and the men’s under-23 side, included a four-period match made up of two games in one. Period one and two divided the under-23 squad between North and South, and period three and four followed the same format for the Ice Blacks. South won the under-23 game 3-0, and North won the Ice Blacks game 3-1, giving the South an overall 4-3 win. The Ice Ferns and the New Zealand under-18 women’s team will have a similar camp, with another North-South game, this Saturday.