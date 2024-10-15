Crossland proud to rep the Coast with Kiwi selection

Don't be fooled by the blonde locks or Aussie accent, Phoenix Crossland is Kiwi "through and through". Photo: Getty Images

West Coast rugby league followers can share in the pride of Kiwi debutant Phoenix Crossland, whose heritage is firmly rooted in Greymouth.

Crossland will make his international debut this month after being named in the Kiwi squad to compete in the Pacific Championships, alongside Greymouth-born NRL star Griffin Neame.

Born in New Zealand before moving to Australia's Central Coast as a youngster, Crossland said he had strong family ties on the Coast.

"On my mum's side, my grandmother, granddad and great-granddad all came from the West Coast," Sydney-based Crossland told the Greymouth Star.

"My grandmother was a Pope so I'm related to the Popes on the West Coast. My mother Nikki was a Gravif, and I believe my father came from the Hamilton area."

Crossland was born in Wellington and moved to Australia with his mother when he was four.

"All my mates are Aussie, growing up with them I got that Aussie accent, but I am New Zealand through and through. I speak like them and people can't picture me being a Kiwi, but I tell them I am 100% Kiwi."

Having progressed through the Newcastle Knights pathways, the 24-year-old has become a reliable and versatile player since making his NRL debut in 2019.

In that 2019 season Crossland played most of his football for the Knights' Canterbury Cup NSW side, prior to making his NRL debut for the Knights against the Warriors.

Playing primarily in the dummy-half role, Crossland had a huge 2023 season, capped off with the Gladiator of the Year award and a new three-year deal with the Knights.

Crossland played every game for Newcastle in the 2024 NRL season and says he has been reasonably happy with his form throughout the year.

"I have played every game except for one, which I missed through concussion, in the last two years.

"It's good to get a few games at top level, and wearing a Kiwi jersey has always been a goal -- I can't wait. It's been a long time coming," Crossland said.

"I've been playing utility wherever I am needed in a few positions, but the No 9 is what I prefer.

"When Stacey (Jones) rang me a couple of weeks ago to tell me I was in the Kiwi squad it was an unbelievable feeling, pretty special. I want to do my best and will be proud to represent my province, my family and my country.

"A piece of the West Coast is in me and I will be proud to be representing the West Coast when I wear the Kiwi jersey.

"Honestly, I know it's a cliché but I can't wait -- can't sleep, can't stop thinking about it!"

- Paul McBride