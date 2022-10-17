NZ Universities side overwhelms Scorpions

Scorpions centre Crete Whaanga crashes the ball up during a one-off fixture against the New Zealand Universities side at the North Ground yesterday. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

New Zealand Universities gave the Southern Zone Scorpions a lesson at the North Ground yesterday.

The visiting team notched a 38-18 win in the one-off fixture.

The match was still evenly poised, 18-12, at halftime, but the students had dominated territory and that pressure took its toll in the second half.

Universities coach Ray Fitiao said he had some experienced campaigners who were playing good level rugby league "even though they are pretty young".

"We had a really good training session [on Saturday] and made sure we knew what we wanted to do in certain parts of the field, and the energy the young guys played with at the beginning of the game was just huge," Fitiao said.

"I think they only got into our 20 twice in that first half and they scored off both opportunities.

"But in the second half we just made a real commitment to finish well and be as accurate as we could."

Hooker and captain Tom Va’afusuaga led the way with an industrious effort.

He made several telling breaks through the middle to set up a couple of tries, while centre Rahiri Witehira was dangerous when he carried and scored a cracking try.

For the home team, prop Mika Mafi played all 80 minutes and scored twice, while winger Desmon Dillon was threatening out wide. He is a lot of man and takes a lot of tackling.

Hooker Troy Anstiss enhanced his reputation as well.