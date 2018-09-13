Paddon welcomes new challenge

Hayden Paddon.

Hayden Paddon is relaxed despite heading into new territory in the World Rally Championship.

He and British co-driver Seb Marshall are preparing for the Turkish Rally, which returns to the championship for the first time since 2010.

None of the competitors have raced this event, held in the Marmaris-Mugla region in the southwest of Turkey, before.

Despite that, Paddon is confident heading into the event.

''I think we can achieve something quite special here,'' he said.

''We just have to stay focused and calm and let things naturally happen.

''But we have prepared well, the car is feeling great and we have a good road position.''

Paddon will run towards the rear of the 12-strong field, as tomorrow's order is decided by the competitors' championship position.

However, that could potentially offer clearer lines on the gravel stages.

''We know it's going to be hot and dry, with very twisty, long stages,'' Paddon said.

''From what we have seen so far, it looks like will be a bit of the old Cyprus and Greece rallies mixed together. I also think it will be the most challenging gravel event of the year.''

The event and is expected to run in temperatures around 30degC.