Crampton heading to US

Silver Fern Gina Crampton will miss next year’s ANZ Premiership and international season.

Crampton, who played for the Southern Steel from 2012 to 2020 until she joined the Northern Stars, will head to the United States to join partner Fa’asiu Fuatai, a former Otago, All Blacks Sevens and New Zealand Under-20 rugby player, who is playing in New York.

The wing attack will compete in next month’s Netball World Cup in South Africa, but her absence from next year’s domestic league rules her out of Silver Ferns contention as well.