Premiership predictions

As the ANZ Premiership begins this weekend, netball writer Jeff Cheshire casts his eye over the six teams.

Mystics defender Sulu Fitzpatrick holds a picture of former netball player and coach Margaret Forsyth. Photo: Getty Images

Coach: Helene Wilson.

Last year: Champions.

Key shooter: Grace Nweke. Hard to believe she is still only 20. Big and dynamic, Nweke is a monster around the goal and the most dominant shooting force in the competition.

Key midcourter: Elisapeta Toeava. Had something of a breakout year at wing attack last year. Explosive around the court and is exceptional as a playmaker.

Key defender: Sulu Fitzpatrick. Strong and athletic in the defensive circle, her combination with Phoenix Karaka will make the Mystics tough to score against.

Prediction: There is plenty of quality in this team, particularly at either end of the court. Scoring should not be an issue, and if the midcourt can get Nweke enough ball, they will be tough to stop. May not win again, although should be in the finals race.

Stars wing attack Gina Crampton fires off a pass. Photo: Fiona Goodall/Michael Bradley Photography

Coach: Kiri Willis.

Last year: Fourth.

Key shooter: Maia Wilson. Got the yips towards the end of last season, but when she is firing there are few better.

Key midcourter: Gina Crampton. Probably the best circle feeder in the competition and has the ability to run a game by herself.

Key defender: Kayla Johnson. Back in New Zealand after a stint in Australia. Has the potential to be a massive contributor and brings versatility.

Prediction: If Wilson can bring her best form and Johnson is as good as she used to be — or close to it — this team could be tough to beat. At their best, both are as skilled as any in the competition. Combined with Crampton, they form a very good spine for this Stars team. There is still that question of whether they can deliver, though.

Magic

Coach: Mary-Jane Araroa.

Last year: Sixth.

Key shooter: Ameliaranne Ekenasio. The Silver Ferns captain is one of three quality shooters on this team. Putting the ball through the goal should not be an issue.

Key midcourter: Sam Winders. No-one plays with more grit and determination than the nuggety midcourter, who has held this team together through several tough years.

Key defender: Georgia Tong. A rangy and athletic defender, Tong had an impressive 2021 to propel herself to a Silver Ferns call-up. Pregnancy will keep Katrina Rore out for some, if not all, of the season.

Prediction: On paper, the Magic should win and do so comfortably. It is loaded in every position, well beyond the players listed here. But games are not played on paper. Last year’s Magic team had plenty of talent, too, although injuries and a lack of execution left it to slump to a last-place finish.

Pulse

Coach: Yvette McCausland-Durie.

Last year: Fifth.

Key shooter: Aliyah Dunn. Big, athletic and accurate, Dunn has been the most prolific shooter in the competition over the past four years.

Key midcourter: Maddy Gordon. No longer the promising up-and-comer, Gordon is now a fully fledged midcourt star in this league. Young, dynamic and versatile, expect her to take another step up this year.

Key defender: Kelly Jury. At 1.92m, she represents an imposing figure in the defensive circle.

Prediction: After the most change the Pulse has gone through in many years, this is a very different team to the one that won back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020. Retains a smattering of stars and will be competitive with its top team on court. But if depth becomes a factor — which it likely will given Covid-19 protocols — this team could battle.

Tactix shooter Te Paea Selby-Rickit waits for the ball to come her way. Photo: Getty Images

Coach: Marianne Delaney-Hoshek.

Last year: Runner-up.

Key shooter: Te Paea Selby-Rickit. The former southern favourite is now in her third year in red and black. Brings plenty of experience and never afraid to take the big shot.

Key midcourter: Kimiora Poi. A livewire who gets better every year and can run rampant through the middle of the court.

Key defender: Karin Burger. Rangy and athletic, Burger is one of the best at disrupting an attack. May be a little less imposing without pregnant defensive partner Jane Watson.

Prediction: Watson is a huge loss, but the Tactix should be competitive again. They typically bring plenty of tenacity and have quality throughout the court.

Southern Steel wing attack Shannon Saunders looks for support. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Coach: Reinga Bloxham.

Last year: Beaten elimination finalist.

Key shooter: George Fisher. The English star was nothing short of sensational a year ago. Fits into a variety of styles and shoots at a high accuracy.

Key midcourter: Shannon Saunders. Never stops running and always has a cool head. Saunders’ experience will be key again for a young Steel team. Her grit was vital alongside Kate Heffernan’s a year ago.

Key defender: Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit. Another experienced player, Selby-Rickit utilises a high netball IQ to pick off passes before they reach their shooter.

Prediction: Has much the same team that defied expectations to make last year’s playoffs. That team is a year older now and there is no reason it cannot compete for a spot in the final. Made a habit of finding ways to grind out close wins last year, so will look to take its chances to make those margins more comfortable this year.

