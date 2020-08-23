Pulse defend ANZ Premiership title

A strong start set the Central Pulse on the way to defend its ANZ Premiership title tonight.

It led 15-6 early in the second quarter of the grand final, setting the platform to run out 43-31 winners against the Mainland Tactix in Invercargill.

The defence was smothering early on, Maddy Gordon and Kelly Jury in particular coming up with key intercepts.

At the other end the Pulse was clinical in turning that ball into goals to lead 23-13 at halftime.

The Tactix fired back through the third quarter and early in the fourth trailed by just five.

However, at that point the Pulse rallied and clinically scored nine of the last 12 goals to clinch the title.