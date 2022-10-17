Silver Ferns make it two in a row

Kate Heffernan of the Silver Ferns and Courtney Bruce of the Australian Diamonds in action during game two of the Constellation Cup series between their sides at Trustpower Arena in Tauranga last night. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Answering the challenge, the Silver Ferns took a decisive step in the Constellation Cup with a 52-48 come-from-behind win over the Australian Diamonds in front of a sold-out crowd in Tauranga last night.

After the home side’s striking eight-goal opening test win, the challenge for the Silver Ferns was always going to be how they backed up against an expected backlash from a fired-up and wounded Australian Diamonds.

That backlash was exactly what they got during the first 30 minutes before the home side delivered an emphatic third quarter with memorable contributions from the full court, none more so than 20-year-old shooting sensation Grace Nweke.

Continuing to gather momentum in her young career, the 1.93m shooter delivered a perfect 37 from 37 in a standout performance.

The teams now head to Australia for the final two tests, in Melbourne and the Gold Coast, where the Silver Ferns, with a 2-0 lead in the Constellation Cup series, will be hoping to retain the silverware.

The only change for the winning Silver Ferns combination was at goalkeeper, with Sulu Fitzpatrick taking over the custodian’s bib, while Jamie-Lee Price got the nod at centre for Australia.

From the outset, the second test was an entirely different contest from the first, a tense start by both teams causing a rash of soft turnovers. The Silver Ferns were denied the attacking freedom of the previous outing with all aspects of play fiercely contested.

The match settled into a goal-for-goal arm wrestle as a classic transtasman clash unfolded. Defence was the key factor for both sides in a game where much of the attacking play was suffocated. With Price showing fine movement on attack, Australia’s shooting duo of Cara Koenen and Steph Wood were provided extra opportunities, a four-goal run pushing the visitors out to a handy lead.

Kayla Johnson took over from Kate Heffernan at wing defence, the Silver Ferns responding with three straight goals to leave the game delicately balanced at 13-12 in Australia’s favour at the first break.

Kelly Jury took over from Fitzpatrick on the resumption as the Silver Ferns struggled to find their groove. Australia’s slick ball speed and accuracy, once again, helped it to build a buffer. Failing to make the most of their turnover opportunities, the Silver Ferns were forced to dig deep.

The injection of Heffernan at centre coincided with improved flow on attack, the dynamic Toeava finding her range into shooter Grace Nweke as the Silver Ferns found their rhythm. At the other end, defenders Jury and Phoenix Karaka forced more turnover opportunities, the Silver Ferns responding to a four-goal deficit in the best possible fashion.

Coming on for her debut, Maddy Proud took over at centre for the Diamonds, as the Silver Ferns pushed hard to leave the game hanging in the balance; after a drawn second quarter Australia held a narrow 25-24 lead at the main break.

Absorbing everything the Diamonds could throw at them, the Silver Ferns made a decisive move during a match-defining third stanza. Three runs of three goals helped the home side flourish and hit the lead for the first time.

Forced into change, the Diamonds introduced shooter Sophie Dwyer and defender Ruby Bakewell-Doran, making three on debut for the visitors during the third quarter, but they were ultimately unable to loosen the Silver Ferns’ increasing grip on proceedings.

Hitting the last turn with a full head of steam, it was the Silver Ferns with all the momentum when taking a well-merited 39-34 lead into the last quarter.

It proved too much for the Diamonds to overcome.

Constellation Cup

The scores

Silver Ferns 52

Grace Nweke 37/37 (100%), Ameliaranne Ekenasio 15/19 (79%)

Australia 48

Steph Wood 21/23 (91%), Cara Koenen 21/25 (84%), Sophie Dwyer 6/7 (86%)

Quarter scores: 12-13, 24-25, 39-34.

By: Staff reporter