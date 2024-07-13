Steel captain clinging on to the positives

Kate Heffernan has led the Southern Steel from the middle all season. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

It has not been the easiest of seasons for Kate Heffernan.

But the Southern Steel captain can still find the glimpses of quality her side have been able to produce.

The Steel have notched just the two wins this season and called on 18 different players as their injury toll mounts on the sidelines.

"It’s been another tough one," Heffernan said.

"A bit of bad luck with injuries, but also ... probably a little bit disappointing some of the performances that we’ve had.

"But we have shown moments where it’s been awesome, but probably just haven’t done that quite enough."

While it could be hard sometimes to look past the challenges thrown their way, Heffernan has been proud to see some of her younger team-mates step up and fill the void.

Serina Daunakamakama, who joined the team in round seven, has taken on a heavy load at wing attack in her first season and flourished.

"While we’ve had a couple of tough games the last few, she’s really showing some moments of, I guess, greatness and it’s pretty exciting to see what she can do.

"We’re growing a pretty good connection. It’s just being able to, I guess, build on it, and do it more consistently.

"That’s the aim for the next two games. [We] just really want to nail that."

Abby Lawson had been another standout in her return to elite netball after a couple of years away and wing defence Renee Savai’inaea was finally getting the praise she deserved, Heffernan said.

Savai’inaea has been a workhorse for the Steel this season, picking the pockets, bringing the ball down the court and she did a lot of work "behind the scenes".

"I’ve actually loved seeing Renee get a little bit of ... recognition this season, because I love playing with her," Heffernan said.

"We’ve got a pretty good connection out the front and I’ve definitely just seen her grow a lot in the last season, or two, even though they’ve been tough."

Connections will be crucial for the Steel when they play the Northern Stars in Dunedin on Monday.

Dunedin has been a happy hunting ground for the Steel this season, having played their best game of the season against the Northern Mystics in their 47-43 victory at the Edgar Centre.

"It was a good game. Everyone stepped up and just did their job and so that’s what we want to do.

"Me personally, I want to be able to just do my job well. That can help everyone around me as well to be able to just do their job and do it well.

"[We] enjoyed that game earlier in the season in Dunedin, so hopefully we can have another goodie there."

The Steel and the Stars match up relatively well against each other — and their record is one apiece this season.

The Steel broke their 21 game losing streak against the Stars with their 63-61 extra time win in round four, but the Stars hit back with a 63-46 win — their only victory — in round nine.

The visitors have also been plagued with injuries throughout the season — Amorangi Malesala, Emma Thompson, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan — and had similar struggles to the Steel.

"We’re really looking forward to it.

"They’re kind of similar to us and will be really wanting to finish the season on a high."

ANZ Premiership

Monday, Dunedin, 7.30pm

Southern Steel: Grace Namana, Georgia Heffernan, Summer Temu, Serina Daunakamakama, Charlotte Lourey, Kate Heffernan, Renee Savai’inaea, Jeante Strydom, Abby Lawson, Taneisha Fifita

Northern Stars: Maia Wilson, Amorangi Malesala, Monica Falkner, Rahni Samason, Tori Kolose, Holly Mather, Lisa Mather, Kate Burley, Holly Fowler, Khanye-Lii Munro-Nonoa, Lili Tokaduadua.

