Thomas to cover

Former Southern Steel defender Dakota Thomas has been called into the Giants as injury cover for former Silver Fern Jane Watson.

Thomas, who signed with the Steel last year but never took to the court due to injury, previously was part of the NSW Swifts wider squad.

Watson, who also previously played for the Steel, will be sidelined for up to eight weeks after tearing her MCL in her left knee and suffering a medium-grade calf strain on her right calf.

The Giants meet the unbeaten Adelaide Thunderbirds tonight. — Allied Media