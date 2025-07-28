Title drought over as Tactix prevail against Mystics

The Mainland Tactix celebrate their first national netball title, in Auckland, last night. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES

That was well worth the wait.

From the first centre pass to the final whistle the Mainland Tactix were brutally dominant to beat the Northern Mystics 58-46 and win their first national league title in Auckland last night.

There were tears, hugs and smiles as the Tactix realised a dream 28 years in the making for the region.

They have finally been rewarded after falling short in the 2020 and 2021 ANZ Premiership finals.

Their predecessor, the Canterbury Flames, were also runners-up in four finals.

Wilkins, a former Southern Steel player, joined Mystics coach Tia Winikeri and Otago great, the late Georgie Salter in winning a title in their inaugural year as head coach.

It is the first time a South Island team has won since the Steel’s 2017-18 reign and it snapped the Mystics’ hopes of a three-peat and their 100% finals success rate.

Tactix captain Erikana Pedersen spoke through tears about what it meant to her franchise.

"Really, really proud. Obviously really emotional," Pedersen told Sky Sport.

"I know how hard we’ve worked, not just this season, but honestly, over the last like how many years.

"The franchise has done so well, the region has really struck behind us through the us and downs.

"I thought we brought the energy right from the beginning. We were hungry for this.

"A lot of people doubted us, but we had the full belief that we could do it."

Ellie Bird was strong in her final game for the Tactix and Pedersen alluded to other players moving on as well.

After going down 70-56 to the Mystics two weeks ago, the Tactix were determined to turn it around.

They did it their way — playing smart, clinical and simple netball which has worked all season.

Jane Watson went for an early fly, forcing a fumble from the Mystics.

Defenders (from left) Jane Watson, Karin Burger and Paris Lokotui embrace after the final whistle.

Karin Burger took her feet through the ball to snaffle a midcourt intercept and it gave the Tactix confidence to put their foot down.

They went on a seven-point run to lead 10-4 and put all the pressure on the Mystics.

Watson and Donnell Wallam had a fiery battle in the circle, with neither backing down from the challenge.

The Mystics coughed up seven turnovers in the opening quarter and became frustrated as they worked hard to turn around the deficit.

But the Tactix kept it simple and led 17-8 at the break.

Their energy across court was palpable, while the Mystics were flat and flustered from the Tactix dominance.

The Tactix were patient on attack, never afraid to work the ball until they found their way to Bird under the post.

The Mystics started to find their feet, double-teaming Bird and making the entry to the Tactix circle hard.

They put more pressure on through court, forcing the Tactix to constantly look for a square option.

But the Tactix restored a 31-22 lead at halftime.

The Mystics took a gamble pushing Peta Toeava to goal attack and Tayla Earle into wing attack. It brought Katie Te Ao into centre.

Pedersen picked off a through court tip, Bird dodged on the base and suddenly the Tactix led by 12.

They were up for the fight, chasing down every loose ball, backing each other up and Pedersen constantly put her body on the line and held a 47-36 lead at the break.

The Mystics started to eat into the lead at the end of the fourth.

But Paris Lokotui picked up a crucial intercept with under four minutes to go, stopping any Mystics momentum building.

Pedersen limped off the court with cramp, embraced by her coach as the clock ticked down.

ANZ Premiership

The scores

Mainland Tactix 58

Ellie Bird 50 (50/53), Te Paea Selby-Rickit 8 (8/11)

Northern Mystics 46

Donnell Wallam 38 (38/43), Filda Vui 5 (5/10), Peta Toeava 1 (1/1).

Quarter scores: Tactix 17-8, 31-22, 47-36.

