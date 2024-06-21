What is driving netball's high injury rate?

Stars and Silver Ferns midcourter Mila Reuelu-Buchanan has been ruled out for the season after an ACL injury. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Netballers are fitter, faster and stronger than they were 30 years ago.

But when is that not enough to keep your body safe?

That is one of the conundrums netball is facing as the injury toll rises to at least 16 players sidelined throughout the ANZ Premiership season.

Some injuries have been relatively minor but others have been season-ending.

Netball New Zealand lead physio Sharon Kearney acknowledged there probably had been more injuries than previous seasons, but injuries were high across various sports.

"If we look at Suncorp [Australian netball], if we look at rugby, if we look at rugby league, I don’t believe it’s just a netball scenario," Kearney said.

"I believe it’s something across a lot of sports, for whatever reason."

Netball injuries ranged from knee and ankle complaints to concussions and that made it tough to pinpoint the reasons behind them.

"It’s a very diverse and broad array of injuries.

"We will unpack, we will reflect and review, once the season finishes, and I will also be talking with Australia.

"We’ll be definitely looking at it, but at this point in time, challenging to say why."

Kearney, who is also the Netball Smart consultant, acknowledged netball was not the same game it was 30 years ago.

Netball had moved indoors from concrete surfaces to wooden floors, allowing players to put their bodies on the line more.

Back then, in a domestic and international season, players played 20 games. Now, in a pinnacle year, they played more than 40 games.

Players were better conditioned, but elite sport added stress to the body and the best outcome may not happen.

"If you reflect on any sport, the physical demands appear to be greater and greater on human bodies.

"Do we get to a point where we need to consider that fitter, faster stronger ... There is only so far you can go, and safer has to be possibly more of a priority?" Kearney said.

Netball was fortunate to have Netball Smart, an injury prevention programme funded by the ACC, and World Netball also implemented rule changes around player safety this year.

"The other thing that we need to consider is fitter, faster, stronger, but we are still humans. It’s not like we’re super humans now.

"The important thing is we need to view it really broadly to understand the why and therefore what we would put in place to help mitigate that."

Kearney said NNZ genuinely cared for their athletes and would look to understand the season to see how they could be better.

Among the high-profile players injured are Silver Ferns midcourter Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury, shooter Grace Nweke, who is rumoured to return this weekend after a knee injury, and midcourter Maddy Gordon, sidelined with an ankle complaint since late April.

The Pulse have been without all three contracted shooters — Amelia Walmsley, Khiarna Williams and Tiana Metuarau (who returned recently) — through injury and the Mainland Tactix are yet to get Aliyah Dunn (knee) on court.

Magic midcourter Ali Wilshier has been ruled out for the season and the Mystics have been without wing attack Peta Toeava.

The Steel have had a horror run with George Fisher, Shannon Saunders and Jen O’Connell ruled out for the season and Ivari Christie (knee) and Taneisha Fifita (concussion) sidelined last week.

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz

ANZ Premiership

The damage done



Mystics: Grace Nweke, Peta Toeava.

Stars: Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Amorangi Malesala, Emma Thompson.

Magic: Ali Wilshier.

Pulse: Amelia Walmsley, Tiana Metuarau, Khiarna Williams, Maddy Gordon.

Tactix: Aliyah Dunn.

Steel: George Fisher, Shannon Saunders, Jen O’Connell, Ivari Christie, Taneisha Fifita.