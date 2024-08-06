Kiwi kayaking women power into Paris final

From front: Dame Lisa Carrington, Alicia Hoskin, Olivia Brett and Tara Vaughan are straight through to the K4 500m final. Photo: Getty Images

The New Zealand women's K4 500 team are straight through to the final after easily winning their heat at the Paris Olympics.

Dame Lisa Carrington, the country's most decorated Olympian, Alicia Hoskin, Olivia Brett and Tara Vaughan led from the beginning, finishing in a time of 1min 32.40s at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium tonight (NZ time).

The men's team in the K4 500m heats were fourth and will have to compete in the quarterfinals.

The men's 500m canoe double finished seventh in their heat.

- Team NZ