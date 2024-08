NZ at Paris: August 10

Women’s K4 500m: New Zealand win gold. Men’s K4 500m: New Zealand 8th.

Track cycling

Women’s keirin: Ellesse Andrews wins gold and Rebecca Petch 12th. Men’s omnium: Aaron Gate fifth.

Sailing

Nacra mixed: Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson win bronze.

Athletics

Women’s shot put: Maddi Wesche qualifies for final with a throw of 21.25m. Men’s 800m: James Preston 8th in repechage heat, did not advance. Women’s 1500m semifinal, Maia Ramsden 8th in national record time of 4min 2.2sec but did not advance.

Sport climbing

Julian David eliminated in quarterfinals.

Golf

Lydia Ko in third at 5-under-par after round two.

7pm: Women’s round four (Lydia Ko)

Kayak sprint

8.30pm: Women’s K1 500m semifinals (Dame Lisa Carrington, Aimee Fisher)

11pm: Women’s K1 500m final

Tomorrow

Cycling

3am: Women’s sprint quarterfinals (Ellesse Andrews and Shaane Fulton) — if qualified. 3.19am: Men’s keirin first round (Sam Dakin). 3.59am: Men’s Madison (Aaron Gate and Campbell Stewart). 5.07am: Women’s sprint quarterfinals (Ellesse Andrews and Shaane Fulton) — if qualified.

Athletics

5.10am: Men’s high jump final (Hamish Kerr). 6pm: Women’s marathon (Camille French)

Artistic swimming

5.30am: Woemn’s duet, free routine (Eva Morris and Nina Brown)

Weightlifting

6.30am: Men’s 102kg final (David Liti)

Cycling

9pm: Women’s omnium scratch race (Ally Wollaston). 9.22pm: Women’s sprint semifinals (Ellesse Andrews and Shaane Fulton) — if qualified. 9.29pm: Men’s keirin quarterfinal (Sam Dakin) — if qualified. 9.57pm: Women’s omnium tempo race (Ally Wollaston). 10.29pm: Men’s keirin semifinal (Sam Dakin). 10.45pm: Women’s sprint semifinals (Ellesse Andrews and Shaane Fulton) — if qualified. 10.53pm: Women’s omnium elimination race (Ally Wollaston). 11.32pm: Men’s keirin final (Sam Dakin) — if qualified. 11.44pm: Women’s sprint final (Ellesse Andrews and Shaane Fulton) — if qualified. 11.56pm: Women’s omnium points race (Ally Wollaston).