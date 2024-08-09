Canada MP wants answers over drone scandal

Bev Priestman has been banned from coaching for a year. Photo: Getty Images

A Canadian MP has begun the process to bring the leaders of the Canadian women's football team and Canada Soccer before its Parliament over the drone spying scandal, according to media reports.

Manitoba MP Niki Ashton has put forward a motion to call them before the House of Commons' heritage committee to testify.

"This isn't just about what happened at the Olympics," she said in a statement reported by CBC.

"It's about Canada's reputation in soccer and in sports.

"Canadians need to know the full picture of what happened and how to make sure this never happens again. We are seeking accountability from Team Canada officials and [Canada Soccer]."

Canada was at the centre of one of the first scandals of the Paris Olympics when it was revealed a Canada Soccer analyst had been caught operating a drone to spy on New Zealand's team practice ahead of a game.

Canada went on to win the game 2-1.

The fallout saw Canada's women's football coach Bev Priestman banned for a year coaching, the team had points deducted and several assistants were sent home from the Games.

NZ Football applauded the penalties but said more should have been done to support the Football Ferns rather than just penalise Canada.

Later, a report into the incident contained emails in which Priestman seemed to suggest that drone spying had become routine. FIFA, the sports governing body, said it intended to keep investigating.

Ashton's motion sought to call head coach Priestman, assistant coach Jasmine Mander, analyst Joey Lombardi and former coach of both the men's and women's national teams John Herdman.

Her statement stated: "I want to be clear, the women soccer players who represented Canada did us proud. These athletes have reminded us that it takes years of hard work, dedication and sacrifice to reach this point. It also takes supportive families, friends, coaches and communities to reach this point.

"The athletes deserve answers. Canadians deserve answers. That's what this motion is about."

Priestman is a former head of NZ Football.