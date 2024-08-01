Proud Southlander makes golden history

Black Ferns sevens player Alena Saili (second from right), of Southland, celebrates with her family (from left) father Iosefo Saili, brother Aleki Saili, sister Faasipa Saili and mother Iemaima Saili after New Zealand beat Canada 19-12 in the final to claim the country’s first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games. Photo: Supplied

Black Fern Alena Saili says coming from ‘‘little old Southland’’ to make history is both a big deal and a little surreal.

The Invercargill rugby player has become the first Southlander to win two Olympic gold medals after being part of the Black Ferns squad which beat Canada by 19-12 to claim sevens gold.

‘‘To come from little old Southland, I think it's a pretty big deal and I can't wait to celebrate with everyone back at home,’’ she said.

The 25-year-old is a former Southland Girls’ High student and played for the Marist club before being drafted by the national team.

Saili felt very proud to be from the deep south and show this every time she was in the field.

‘‘I'm always proud to represent Southland, and when I score a try I always put my antlers up to represent it [the Southland Stags].

‘‘I like coming from down there - it has given me a lot of things to where I am today, so I'm really proud to be from Southland and to represent it where I can and when I can.’’

While Saili celebrated her achievements with her whanau in Paris, she was looking forward to come back home to show her new gold medal to her nana, friends and rest of the family.

Saili also wants to visit local schools to show young people that anything is possible.

She has fond memories of Olympians visiting her school to show off their medals.

‘‘To be able to come back home and do that is really exciting. So hopefully I can inspire the next generation of kids in rugby and all sports.’’

And she already is.

Southland Girls’ High students and rugby players Lucy Dermody, 17, Piper McRai, 17, Georgia Gay, 16, and Sualo Lafoga, 16, said Saili was a legend at their school.

‘‘It's really cool because she's been like a star of the school rugby since she was really young, so it was almost destined for her to be achieving gold and stuff,’’ Sualo said.

Piper agreed.

‘‘I think it's cool that, you know, you see someone from down here doing good because not many people from down here go that far.

‘‘To see how far they can go, knowing that it's achievable, it is awesome.’’

Lucy believed Saili’s achievements created a ‘‘clear pathway’’ for girls across the region.

‘‘ Especially because it shows that girls rugby down here can be good.

‘‘I feel like there is still probably a stigma around women's rugby in Southland, so just knowing that if she can do it, it's possible, makes the whole difference.’’

Georgia remembered one of her visits at school and said everyone wanted to impress and be on their best behaviour.

‘‘We all look up to her because she became our idol.’’

Southland Girls’ High School rugby coach Nathan Muir had coached her since year 7 and was very proud of her achievement.

‘‘I think Saili’s medals show to the young people that it doesn’t matter where you live, if you apply yourself and work hard, you can do anything.’’

Rugby Southland community rugby manager David Hall said Saili had written her name in the history of the region.

‘‘All of Southland is extremely proud of her right now — and she’s now forever a Southland legend for doing that.’’