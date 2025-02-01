Athletes look to make a splash at SI champs

Photo: ODT files

Otago rowers are in for a big test on the Twizel waters this weekend.

After strong results at the Otago championships late last year and the recent Canterbury championships, rowers will take another step up for the South Island championships at Lake Ruataniwha this weekend.

As always, Dunstan will be among the top talent pushing for podium position in Twizel.

They have already been impressive so far this season, especially at the Otago championships and the Canterbury championships.

Dunstan made a clean sweep of the men’s premier single podium at the Canterbury event.

Angus Kenny snuck ahead of team-mates Jack Pearson and Sam Barnett to secure the title and all three were strong throughout.

Matt O’Meara won the men’s single scull, Emma Spittle — a former Oamaru rower — won the women’s single scull, and was part of the crew with Olivia Key, Olivia Piebenga, and Millie Scott that won the women’s premier coxless quad.

Harrison Thode is another to keep an eye on after winning the men’s club singles, and India Nichols won the women’s event.

Oamaru’s young rowers have also been steadily working their way to podium positions throughout the early season.

Ike Newlands-Carter and Cash Paterson were mightily impressive and won the men’s novice double sculls.

They finished 11sec ahead of their runner-up.

Kooper Lynch and Ned Newslands-Carter were also second in the boys U17 double.

Columba is also packed with a hard working team that are reaping the rewards.

Nova Whiston, Isla Nicholson, Anika Leyser, Georgia Drummond and Kate Baskerville won the girls U17 coxed four and Fenella Millen was runner-up in the girls U17 single.

Millen teamed up with Alice Porter in the girls U17 double, where they finished second.

Wakatipu, who are under the Southland branch in rowing, were also impressive at the Canterbury championships and are expected to push for spots too.