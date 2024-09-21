Chesney, Mackley dominate

Liam Chesney

Two commanding displays of front-running defined an amazing return of track athletics at the Otago Spring 3000m on Thurday night.

Liam Chesney and Siena Mackley never put too much doubt in the minds of a healthy crowd at the Caledonian Ground, taking respective men’s and women’s victories in mature performances.

Mackley, still just 16 years old, took the lead from the gun and never looked back.

The Wakatipu athlete gradually built a lead of over 100m on Gore teenager Millie McFadzien, finishing in a time of 10min 01sec, with McFadzien crossing the line second in 10min 22sec.

Both youngsters have enjoyed a fruitful past 12 months.

The duo recently represented New Zealand at the Australian secondary schools cross-country, combining for under-18 teams gold and Mackley winning silver in the individual event.

Siena Mackley

At the 3000m on Thursday, Hill City-University athlete Erin McKevitt was third across the line and won the women’s Lovelock Medal as the first University of Otago athlete home.

Despite Chesney’s dominance, the men’s 3000m was a far more tense affair.

The University of Otago student appeared to pace Hill City-University duo Jake Owen and Nico Alvarez Rey-Virag through the first five 400m laps, joined by Wakatipu’s James Weber and Leith’s Grayson Westgate.

With less than a kilometre remaining, Chesney upped the ante, running the final lap in a storming 63sec to leave Owen second but 5sec adrift in 8min 52sec.

If it was intended to be an altruistic pacing effort, Chesney certainly succeeded. Owen, Weber, Alvarez Rey-Virag and Westgate all recorded personal best performances. with their tight battles leaving the crowd yearning for more track action.

By Luke Geddes