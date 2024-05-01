Other Sport

Skip to main content
Dunedin to host ice hockey world champs
Dunedin's ice is world-class.
Aimee Fisher beats Lisa Carrington for Kiwi one-two
Aimee Fisher beats Lisa Carrington for Kiwi one-two
Aimee Fisher has rocketed into favourite for Olympic gold in Paris after another nail-biting victory over the reigning Games champion, and New Zealand teammate, Dame Lisa Carrington.
Stampede continue fine form
Stampede continue fine form
Otago's two national ice hockey league teams had mixed fortunes at the weekend.
Kiwi breaks Snell's 800m record in Germany
Kiwi breaks Snell's 800m record in Germany
Wellington's James Preston has broken Sir Peter Snell's 800m national record at a meet in Germany.
Promising players get chance in Kittyhawk tournament
Promising players get chance in Kittyhawk tournament
Otago's promising young bowlers will be put to the test again this weekend.
World championships silver for Grimaldi
World championships silver for Grimaldi
Anna Grimaldi has produced another "pinch me" moment on the world stage.
Record-setting silver throw for Robinson
Record-setting silver throw for Robinson
Dunedin Paralympian Holly Robinson has won back-to-back silver medals and set an Oceania record in the process at the Para Athletics World Championships in Japan.
SUBSCRIBER
'Miracle Mac': Denniston defies odds to make NZ team
SUBSCRIBER
'Miracle Mac': Denniston defies odds to make NZ team
Mac Denniston was told he would not survive a mountainbiking accident in 2020. Kayla Hodge hears about his remarkable progress in the past four years and his athletics dream that started just seven months ago.
SUBSCRIBER
Gardner off to race in North America
SUBSCRIBER
Gardner off to race in North America
Promising Otago cyclist James Gardner will spend the next couple of months racing in the United States and Canada, hoovering up as much experience as he can.
Rising star named Otago rower of the year
Rising star named Otago rower of the year
Juliette Lequeux is on the cusp of something special.
Budding athletes keeping one eye on the future
Budding athletes keeping one eye on the future
The Otago Secondary Schools Sports Association profiles another bunch of sports leaders.
Rain helps Grimaldi to bronze
Rain helps Grimaldi to bronze
Anna Grimaldi has used experience gained in the Dunedin rain to reach the world podium in Japan.
Seven records fall at school championships
Seven records fall at school championships
Seven records fell at the Otago secondary school swimming championships on Sunday.
'So stoked': Grimaldi wins bronze at Para World Champs
'So stoked': Grimaldi wins bronze at Para World Champs
Dunedin Paralympian Anna Grimaldi has won back to back bronze medals at the Para Athletics World Championships in Japan.
Sports awards launch hall of fame
Sports awards launch hall of fame
The Forsyth Barr Central Otago Sports Awards were announced earlier this month with the introduction of the Central Lakes Trust Hall of Fame.
Ramsden breaks record
Ramsden breaks record
New Zealand runner Maia Ramsden smashed the national women’s 1500m record yesterday and went within a whisker of Olympic qualification at a high-profile meet in Los Angeles.
First of pair’s twin quests starts today
First of pair’s twin quests starts today
It is a different kind of pinnacle year for Anna Grimaldi and Holly Robinson.
Age no barrier for 90-year-old sprint queen
Age no barrier for 90-year-old sprint queen
With the oldest population in the European Union, where one in four are aged over 65, it's little surprise that Italy is home to the world's fastest 90-year-old woman sprinter.
SUBSCRIBER
Strong Dunedin contingent for Oceania champs
SUBSCRIBER
Strong Dunedin contingent for Oceania champs
Lilah Langi-Scott can hardly contain her excitement.
NZ champs week earlier
NZ champs week earlier
Athletics New Zealand have moved the New Zealand track and field championships in Dunedin forward by one week to March 6-9 next year.
