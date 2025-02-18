Dunstan Arm quietly confident heading into nationals at Twizel

Dunstan double Jack Pearson (left) and Angus Kenny will be ones to watch at the New Zealand Rowing Championships in Twizel this week. PHOTO: SHARRON BENNETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Dunstan Arm created a little bit of magic at the New Zealand championships last year.

The Central Otago powerhouses secured 17 podium finishes and three red coats — the club’s first — and coach Simon Smith could not have asked for much more.

They have again been the ones to beat this season, having picked up 39 medals at the South Island championships earlier this month.

Dunstan have a large group of 58 rowers — from novice through to premier — who are lining up at the start line as the championships get under way at Lake Ruataniwha, in Twizel, today.

"We are very excited," Smith said.

"We’ve done everything we can do up to this point. We’ve had a fantastic programme, a fantastic run of weather, everyone’s healthy . . . now we’ve just got to execute the race plan."

Angus Kenny and Jack Pearson, who represented New Zealand at the under-23 world championships last year, have been in blistering form.

They are part of a lightning-quick men’s premier and senior sculling squad at Dunstan that has been bolstered by a group coming through underneath, including Henry Clatworthy, Matt King and Matt O’Meara.

Dunstan have also picked up a few rowers from other schools, including former Otago Boys’ and John McGlashan rowers who are tracking nicely.

"We’ve got so many boats that we’re looking to go well in. Just excited to have so many opportunities," Smith said.

"We’ve just got to make sure we make the most of those opportunities — that’s the goal.

"One race at a time, and if we can get through the week and be in the final, we’ll have a pretty good shot at it."

There was also always the surprise package who reached the podium that Smith was excited to see.

Otago will be well represented across the board with other crews including Oamaru, North End, Otago, Otago University, Otago Boys’ and Columba, who all performed well at the South Island championships.

Southland also have several crews attending.

The championships finish on Saturday.