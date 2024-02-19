Fairweather collects the world champs set

Erika Fairweather celebrates adding a bronze in the 800m freestyle to her world championships tally in Doha. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Erika Fairweather has rounded out her world championships with the complete package.

The Dunedin swimmer won bronze in the women’s 800m freestyle in Doha yesterday with a time of 8min 22.26sec, the result sealing her third medal in nine days.

Fairweather, 20, swam her fourth fastest time in the 800m discipline, booking her spot for the event at the Olympics later this year.

The Neptune swimmer was fast out of the blocks, leading for the first half of the race, but was outpaced by Simona Quadrella, of Italy (8min 17.44sec), who won gold after a tense battle with Isabel Gose, of Germany (8min 17.53sec), who had to settle for silver.

Fellow Kiwi Eve Thomas finished 2sec behind Fairweather, finishing fourth in the event and also qualifying for Paris.

"It’s been a week’s worth of truly special moments," Fairweather said.

"With the big shift from the girls and a complete set of medals, I couldn’t be happier.

"Endless thanks to everyone here and home for the support. My heart is full."

Earlier in the week, Fairweather made history by winning New Zealand’s first world championship gold in the 400m freestyle, with a personal best time of 3min 59.44sec.

In the absence of world record holder Ariarne Titmus, and powerhouses Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh, Fairweather was the favourite heading into the race and rose to the challenge.

Fairweather backed that performance up by winning silver in the 200m freestyle days later, clocking in at 1min 55.77sec, just shy of a personal best.

She was also part of the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay side — alongside Dunedin swimmer Caitlin Deans — that broke a national record in their fifth placed finish (7min 53.02sec) and secured a spot at the Olympics for the relay team.

She swam Olympics qualifying times for the 200m and 400m freestyle.

Swimming New Zealand Olympic pathway lead Gary Francis was in awe of what Fairweather had achieved on the world stage.

"Everyone on the team has been so inspired by Erika’s performances," Francis said.

"To maintain such a high level through nine races in seven days is a tremendous achievement and also a credit to the great coaching of Lars Humer."

Olympian Lewis Clareburt was due to round out the competition for the Aquablacks overnight, racing in the men’s 400m individual medley.