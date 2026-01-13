Tuesday, 13 January 2026

Family ties winning ties

    Family ties ruled the green at the final of the Bowls Dunedin centre women’s fours at the Taieri club on Sunday.

    Two mother-and-daughter pairings, Tina and Jasmine Forrester and Cathy King and Shannon Eathorne (nee King), won the title as a Stadium Bowls combination.

    They beat the Taieri quartet of Linley O’Callaghan, Jan Hall, Barbara Archer and Anna Louw-Young 15-13.

    It was a first centre title for the Forresters, and a third for both King and Eathorne.

    Pictured are (from left) King, Jasmine Forrester, Tina Forrester and Eathorne. 

     