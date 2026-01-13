Family ties winning ties

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Family ties ruled the green at the final of the Bowls Dunedin centre women’s fours at the Taieri club on Sunday.
Two mother-and-daughter pairings, Tina and Jasmine Forrester and Cathy King and Shannon Eathorne (nee King), won the title as a Stadium Bowls combination.
They beat the Taieri quartet of Linley O’Callaghan, Jan Hall, Barbara Archer and Anna Louw-Young 15-13.
It was a first centre title for the Forresters, and a third for both King and Eathorne.
Pictured are (from left) King, Jasmine Forrester, Tina Forrester and Eathorne.