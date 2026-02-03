Skaters take big distances in their stride

Tasmanian ice skaters (from left) Amy Pailthorpe, Chloe Anderson and Kirra Taylerson are returning home with a nice medal haul from the Masters Games. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Imagine travelling 419km just to train for your sport.

That is the reality for Tasmanian figure skaters Amy Pailthorpe, 26, Chloe Anderson, 28, and Kirra Taylerson, 27, after their ice rink closed almost four years ago.

"We actually don’t have a rink at all in the state of Tasmania," Pailthorpe said.

But that has not stopped them from chasing their sporting dreams.

About once a month the trio of dedicated skaters hop on a flight to Melbourne to hone their craft on the Victorian ice — the closest ice rink to Tasmania.

"I guess we just love it so much that there’s no other option, so we have to do it."

Taylerson said nothing compared to skating, which made them keep pursuing alternative options for their sport.

"It’s the feeling on the ice," Taylerson said.

"You just can’t get bored [like] with any other sport.

"I think we’ve all tried other things, but we keep coming back to it."

The group made an even bigger trip this week from Tasmania to Dunedin to compete at the Masters Games at the Dunedin Ice Rink.

It was Anderson’s second trip to Dunedin, having competed at the 2020 Masters Games, while it was Pailthorpe and Taylerson’s — who is coached by Pailthorpe — first time at the event.

It was successful trip for the group.

Pailthorpe, who competed in the young adult gold interpretive and free skate; Anderson, who competed in the silver ladies plus one interpretive and free skate; and Taylerson, who competed in the young adult pewter interpretive gold and free skate, all returned home with a healthy medal haul.

"Amazing — very, very fun", Anderson said, when asked if she enjoyed her time.

"It was so lovely and inviting.

"The ice is genuinely my favourite sheet of ice. It’s so fast."

It was good preparation for their next competition in Melbourne this weekend.