First ever Kiwi makes Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad

Faith Ward is the first New Zealander to make the DCC. Photo: Faith Ward, TikTok

Wellington-born dancer Faith Ward has been named in the world-famous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC) squad - the first time a New Zealander has made the crew.

The 22-year-old, who lives in Perth and goes by the nickname Flexi Faith, was announced as one of six rookies that will join the team of 36 who will perform in this season of the NFL.

Thousands of women audition to make the squad each season, with very few spots to fill with fresh faces, or rookies as they are called.

Ward's audition began with sending through dance videos and photos and learning specific choreography before being flown to Texas.

After making it through the first trials in June, Ward told Perth Now: “No matter the outcome, it’ll be amazing to be part of the experience, and making it this far is already just incredible".

This week she shared on her fast-growing social media platforms that she had been selected, posting emotional videos showing family and friends her new uniform: "telling people I got my dream job".

Born with double-jointed hips, Ward moved to Australia when she was 10 and began working as a professional dancer at 18, performing on cruise ships, Perth Now reported.

The iconic cheerleaders in their white-hot pants, cowboy boots and dazzling blue crop top have been performing at Dallas Cowboys' games since 1961.

They became world famous when the Netflix docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders came out last year, shining a light on what goes on behind the scenes.

The series showed the torturous toll the routines take on the womens' bodies (they jump from the air and land on the ground in the splits) - with injured necks, backs, hips and surgeries not uncommon.

It exposed the long hours of work for little pay (reportedly as little as US$400 a game) and the objectification of the women.

However, the series also captured the pride of making the grade and the impressive physical skills required.

Season 2 of the show dropped on Netflix in June. There's no word yet of season 3, which will be the one featuring Ward.

The cheerleaders have just entered training camp ahead of the NFL season. The first home pre-season game for the Cowboys is set for 17 August before their season officially kicks off at their home turf in Arlington, Texas on 15 September.

Ward is the first New Zealander to make the squad, but two Australians are among the esteemed alumni - Angela Nicotera Brown and Jinelle Esther.