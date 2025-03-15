Harrington on top of world with award

Luca Harrington became the first New Zealander to win the FIS freeski big air Crystal Globe in France yesterday. PHOTO: FIS PARK & PIPE

Luca Harrington is having some kind of a breakout season.

The Wānaka freeskier made history when he became the first New Zealander to win the FIS big air Crystal Globe in France yesterday.

The award is given to the top athlete on the world tour in recognition of consistent performances.

“This is absolutely unbelievable,’’ Harrington said.

"Coming into this season, I didn’t think this was even possible.

"To be standing here holding this globe means the world to me and I need to thank everyone who has helped me along this journey to get here. I am so grateful for this moment."

The 21-year-old finished third at the final round of the world cup in Tignes yesterday morning, putting down a "never been done’’ switch right triple corked 1800 with an esco grab on his first run, which was the highest scoring single trick of the competition.

Harrington combined that trick with a right triple corked 1980 safety grab for a total score of 187.00 points, which earned him a place on the tightly fought podium in third.

Mac Forehand, of the United States, finished second, just 0.5 points ahead of Harrington.

Italian freeskier Miro Tabanelli claimed victory with a score of 188.25, just minutes after his younger sister won the women’s competition.

From the five world cups in which Harrington competed this season, he finished on the podium four times — two wins, a second and a third — and he was just off the podium in fourth in his fifth event in Beijing in December.

Beijing was the event that "kept me hungry’’ for the season, he said.

"Being so close the podium was tough and I wanted to be on there so I worked hard, trained hard and kept the consistency up.

"Everything really worked out this year and I am so happy."

The only other athlete with four podium finishes this season was Matej Svancer, of Austria, but with significant points still awarded for fourth placings, Harrington claimed the Crystal Globe win by 39 points over Svancer.

Harrington and team-mate Ben Barclay, were the top two qualifiers for the freeski slopestyle world cup, scheduled for last night (NZ time). Ruby Star Andrews competed in the women’s competition.

New Zealand has previously won two FIS Crystal Globes in snowboarding: Tiarn Collins headed the 2022 slopestyle standings, and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott was the 2021 big air champion.

Alpine ski racing star Alice Robinson leads the giant slalom world cup standings with the final event set for March 26. — APL